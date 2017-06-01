Comedy contrast of Lee and Roy

There’s a double bill of comedy at Blackpool’s Viva this weekend - from two generations.

Tomorrow night, Viva regular and classic blue comic Roy Chubby Brown is back in town, launching his monthly outings for 2017 at the Church Street venue.

Roy Chubby Brown

Then on Sunday, it’s the turn of comparative newcomer Lee Nelson, hailed as ‘one of the biggest upcoming names in UK stand-up comedy’.

Roy Chubby Brown has become a friend of the team at Viva, playing regular shows there during the five years since they opened.

‘Infamous, cheeky chap’ Lee Nelson: Serious Joker is a new face on the Viva line-up.

Nelson is the best-known comedy alter ego of Simon Brodkin. He’s known for taking part in pranks as his characters at public events, some of which have resulted in prosecution.

Among those on the receiving end of his practical jokes are Premiership footballers, Philip Green and Donald Trump.

Nelson (above) also managed to get on stage with Kanye West at Glastonbury Festival,

A spokesman said: “After getting into trouble for sneaking into places he shouldn’t be, Lee Nelson is back where he most definitely should be: Live on stage with his brand-new, laugh-out-loud, best ever stand-up show.”

Also appearing at Viva this weekend is Merril Osmond. See tomorrow’s Gazette for an interview with him.