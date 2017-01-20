Oliver’s the one that they want

A Blackpool actor has been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming UK Tour of Grease: The Musical.

Oliver Jacobson will be playing the role of Roger.

Roger is named Putzie in the film adaptation and is part of the T-Birds alongside Danny Zuko, Kenickie, Sonny and Doody.

The all star cast features Tom Parker from boyband The Wanted, who makes his musical theatre debut playing Danny Zuko; Over the Rainbow winner Danielle Hope who plays Sandy; Eastenders and Strictly Come Dancing’s Louisa Lytton as Rizzo and Darren Day, who returns to Grease to play Teen Angel, 17 years after playing Danny in the West End.

Grease’s place has been firmly established in the cultural Hall of Fame, having won the hearts of millions with its iconic songs. This award-winning production originally opened in the West End in 1993 where it enjoyed a hugely successful run of six years at the Dominion and Cambridge Theatres. The show has since toured throughout the world playing to sell-out audiences and breaking box office records everywhere, having been seen by over 12 million people in the UK alone.

The show will come to the North West for a two week run between Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 25.

Tickets are priced from £17.50. To book visit www.atgtickets.com/manchester.