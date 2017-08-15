Soap stars join the family for spooky and kooky musical

Have your say

Ex-EastEnders star Samantha Womack heads the cast with Les Dennis and Carrie Hope Fletcher as the UK premiere tour of The Addams Family musical comes to the North West.

The show, based on the characters created by Charles Addams, runs at The Lowry in Salford from Tuesday, August 29 until Saturday, September 9..

Samantha Womack plays gothic icon Morticia Addams fresh from leaving EastEnders after nearly a decade as Ronnie Mitchell, while Les Dennis plays Uncle Fester following three years on the cobbles of Coronation Street as Michael Rodwell.

Playing Wednesday Addams, Carrie Hope Fletcher’s recent theatre credits include Eponine in Les Misérables, Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beth in Jeff Wayne’s Arena Tour War of the Worlds, and Wind in the Willows.

The show sees her fall for a straight-laced all-American boy - her family’s worst nightmare.

Book tickets online at www.thelowry .com or call the box office on 0843 208 6000.